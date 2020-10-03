1/1
John F. Isaacs
1933 - 2020
John F. Isaacs, 86, of Jacksonville died, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Alexander, the son of Henry H. and Hazel B. Summers Isaacs. He married Linda K. Mayberry on June 17, 1962, at the Rev. Boston's home in Jacksonville; Linda preceded John in death on March 10, 2015.

Mr. Isaacs is survived by two daughters, Deirdre (Steven) Alexander of rural Roodhouse and Tamara (Manish) Sumant of Springfield; four grandchildren, Le (Danny) Bailey of La Grande, Oregon, Randelle (Jason Ashley) Alexander of Springfield, Kristine Alexander of Roodhouse and Priya Sumant of Springfield; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nicholas J. Alexander; three sisters, Alvera Frank, Helen Mayberry and Cynthia Beck; and three brothers, Walter Isaacs, Samuel Isaacs and Hardin Isaacs.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1952; was in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957, serving on the USS Compton from 1954 to 1957; and was a member of the VFW. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended Iowa State University for some time before returning to central Illinois, where he got a job at General Telephone (GTE) that became a 35-year career. While visiting his sister, Helen, in Jacksonville, he met the love of his life, Linda Mayberry.

He was a member of IBEW Local 51 and also served as a union steward. He was a member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church for 38 years, serving as treasurer for most of those years. He also enjoyed going to Explorer's Bible Study with his wife and daughter Tamara, and never lost at Bible trivia. He retired from GTE in 1995 and traveled with his wife to many states and national parks and took several memorable cruises.

A private family funeral service will be held with burial at Berea Cemetery, south of Prentice. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
