WHITE HALL — John F. Kelly passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

He was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Johnson City, New York, son of Paul and Olive DuPuy Kelly. He married Christine A. Waltrip on April 2, 1999, and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

John also is survived by his brother, James H. (Lorraine) Kelly of West Newbury, Massachusetts; three children, Catherine Szymanski, Jennifer (Will) Oellrich of Ocala, Florida, and John F. Kelly II of New Hampshire; and two grandchildren, Emily and Sam Szmanski.

John served in the Navy in Vietnam and on a nuclear submarine. He received his bachelor's degree while serving. He is a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of the American Legion Post in Ruskin, Florida. He was a board member of the Sons of the American Revolution, South Shore chapter, and also a member of the Moose Lodge in Ruskin, Florida.

John was kind, intelligent, fun and funny. He loved genealogy, his cats and grouper sandwiches. He also was a great Santa Claus.

Cremation was accorded. A private burial at White Hall Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 Easy Street, Tampa, FL 33625 or CARE No-Kill Shelter, 1528 27th St., Ruskin, FL 33570. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.