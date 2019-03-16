Obituary Print John "Nick" Farrar (1942 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

John "Nick" Farrar, 76, of South Jacksonville died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Washington, D.C., the son of Dewitt and Eunice Huffman Farrar. He married Barbara Yaap on May 11, 1967, in Port Byron and she survives.



He also is survived by one daughter, Christina (Jeff) Gross of Springdale, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, Chelsea and Chandler; and extended family in Iowa and California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his half-brother.



Mr. Farrar was a graduate of Riverdale High School in Port Byron and later graduated from Western Illinois University. He served on the management team at Eagle Food Centers and FoodCo, retiring in 2007. Following his retirement, he worked at Buchheit in Jacksonville. Nick was a dedicated member of Jacksonville Lions Club, Central IL Anglers and Thursday Night Bass Club. He also enjoyed serving on the planning committee for the Jacksonville Fourth of July Blast at Nichols Park.



Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A private graveside service will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Lions Club or to a . Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

