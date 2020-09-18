1/1
John Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Green, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born April 2, 1931, in Jacksonville, the son of John and Catherine Kemper Green. He married Norma J. Sperry on April 27, 1952, at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2010.

He is survived by one daughter, Michele (Mark) Quinlan of Jacksonville; one son, John (Susan) Green of South Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Heidi (Adam) Potter, Brooklyn Johnson, Chaddam Johnson, Morgan Green and Ryan Green; and four great-grandchildren, A.J. Potter, Abby Potter, Brylee Lowe and Amelia Lowe. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Jo Green; one granddaughter, Courtney Green; one brother and two sisters.

Mr. Green retired from Nestle in Jacksonville after many years of service. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Westfair Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and taking pictures.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved