John Green, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 16, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born April 2, 1931, in Jacksonville, the son of John and Catherine Kemper Green. He married Norma J. Sperry on April 27, 1952, at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2010.

He is survived by one daughter, Michele (Mark) Quinlan of Jacksonville; one son, John (Susan) Green of South Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Heidi (Adam) Potter, Brooklyn Johnson, Chaddam Johnson, Morgan Green and Ryan Green; and four great-grandchildren, A.J. Potter, Abby Potter, Brylee Lowe and Amelia Lowe. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Jo Green; one granddaughter, Courtney Green; one brother and two sisters.

Mr. Green retired from Nestle in Jacksonville after many years of service. He served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Westfair Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and taking pictures.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.