John H. Mullens Sr.
1938 - 2020
John H. Mullens Sr., 81, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1938, the son of Anderson and Isabella Mullens. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann; three children; four stepchildren; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret "Maggie" Herzberger. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert "Moon" Mullens; and his second wife, Phyllis. Together, he and his son, John Jr., ran the Door Doctor, an overhead door and door operator company. A private graveside service will be held at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of services. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
