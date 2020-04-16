John J. Sorrells, 56, of White Hall died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 3, 1963, in Jacksonville, the son of Paul Wayne and Catherine "Kate" Devlin Sorrells.

He is survived by one daughter, Brittany Jo Slater; two brothers, Tony (Virlene) Sorrells of Jacksonville and Jim Sorrells of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Kathy Strubbe (companion, Don Brown) and Mary (Mike) Crocker, both of Springfield; one brother-in-law, Mark Fox of Jacksonville; two nieces, Sarah (Brian) Bates-Green of Springfield and Tiffany Bates (companion, Dalton Brown) of Bluffs; one great-nephew, Jamison Green; and one uncle, Jerry (Lois) Sorrells of Athensville. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Wayne Sorrells; one brother, Charles Patrick Sorrells; and one sister, Maureen "Mo" Fox.

John was a 1982 graduate of Jacksonville High School and was employed for 19 years as a machinist at Jacksonville Machine Inc. He was an avid golfer for many years and enjoyed playing at Lone Oak Golf Course in Carrollton, where he had many friends. He was proud to have made two holes-in-one, with one on his sister Mo's birthday. John also loved spending time with his brother Tony and sister-in-law, Virlene, at their home at Lake Jacksonville.

Because of the current pandemic, private family services will be held with burial at St. Bartholomew Cemetery near Murrayville. Memorials are suggested to the . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.