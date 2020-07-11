ROODHOUSE — John L. Robinson of rural Roodhouse passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born March 15, 1962, in Jacksonville to Bud and Doris Robinson. He graduated from Jacksonville High School and Lincoln Land Community College. He worked at EMI and later for Bunn-O-Matic in Springfield until he became ill. He met his wife, Nancy Davis, and they were married on Feb. 14, 1986, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; two daughters, Kayla Wagner (husband, Aaron) of Bluffs and Emily (Matt Dawber) of rural Roodhouse; three granddaughters, Elaine Sprague and Ella and Avery Wagner; his father, Bud, of Jacksonville; a brother, Gerry (Bonnie) of Jacksonville; a sister, Nancy Ann of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Dennis Trowbridge; and three nieces, Roxanne, Crystal and Angela.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; and his in-laws, Charlie and Mary Davis.

The family would like to thank doctors and nurses at Siteman for his wonderful care. There will be a gathering at a later date to celebrate John's life.