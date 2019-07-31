John L. Turley, 69, of Jacksonville died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Springfield, the son of John H. and Alberta Ruth Wallner Turley.
He is survived by one son, John Christopher Turley of Jacksonville; and four brothers and three sisters, James Turley (Jacqui Lynn) of Jacksonville, Margaret (Charles) Baumgardner of Springfield, Thomas (Debbie) Turley of Loami, Diana Crow of Jacksonville, Deon (Theresa) Nation of Pearl, Letha (James) Jessie of Jacksonville and Wally (Johna) Nation of Perryville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Turley.
Mr. Turley worked for 42 years at Mobil Chemical/Reynolds Corp., retiring in 2014. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed riding his Harley, doing yard work, and the Chicago Cubs. John was a dedicated father.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Chaplain's Assistance Fund at Passavant Area Hospital. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 31, 2019