Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

JERSEYVILLE — JOHN McNEESE, 69, died Aug. 15. Funeral with military honors, 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Visitation, 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store