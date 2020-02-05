John Michael Longmeyer

Guest Book
  • "John was one of my favorite teachers at Bishop David and..."
    - Clay Ballinger
  • "RIP to an old football player."
    - Patrick Page
  • "I remember watching John play football at Greenfield. What..."
    - Earlom Rives
Service Information
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
40218
(502)-459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
Obituary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Michael Longmeyer, 80, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

John leaves a legacy of hard work, athleticism and — above all — warmth and kindness.

John was born and raised on a farm in Greenfield, Illinois. After moving to Louisville, he practiced law for 50 years.

John is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his five children, Tim (Lyn), Laura (Leo), Phil (Stacye), Joe (Lily) and Torrie (Stephen); 14 grandchildren, Carlos, Libby, Ryan, Lauren, Madeleine, Abby, Audrey, Aidan, Molly, Max, John Henry, Nathalie, Josie and Jacob; one great-grandchild, Sophia; and his brothers, Joe and George. In addition to his first wife, Judy, John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucy; and his sisters, Margaret McCormick and Mary Lee Longmeyer.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor or to in honor of Judy Longmeyer. Online condolences may be shared at ratterman.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
