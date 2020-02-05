LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Michael Longmeyer, 80, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

John leaves a legacy of hard work, athleticism and — above all — warmth and kindness.

John was born and raised on a farm in Greenfield, Illinois. After moving to Louisville, he practiced law for 50 years.

John is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his five children, Tim (Lyn), Laura (Leo), Phil (Stacye), Joe (Lily) and Torrie (Stephen); 14 grandchildren, Carlos, Libby, Ryan, Lauren, Madeleine, Abby, Audrey, Aidan, Molly, Max, John Henry, Nathalie, Josie and Jacob; one great-grandchild, Sophia; and his brothers, Joe and George. In addition to his first wife, Judy, John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucy; and his sisters, Margaret McCormick and Mary Lee Longmeyer.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Louisville. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor or to in honor of Judy Longmeyer. Online condolences may be shared at ratterman.com.