John Philip Jokisch, 90, of Bluff Springs, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born April 24, 1928 in Bluff Springs, the son of Oswell and Dora Wellfare Jokisch. He married Katherine Jean Nordsiek on June 6, 1954 in Arenzville and she survives.



He is also survived by his children, Carol Jean (Bill) Luthanen of Plainfield, Aaron John (Vicki) Jokisch of Montrose, CO. and Richard Lee (Annette) Jokisch of Bluff Springs; two granddaughters, Ashley Marie Luthanen of Kentwood, MI. and Amanda Illeen (Steve) Stolte of Bolingbrook; three step-grandsons, Jon (Cassie) Stevens of Bartlett, Mark (Wendy) Stevens of Rushville and Jeremiah (Wendy) Jones of Ft. Bragg, NC; three step-great-granddaughters, Lily Stevens, Erin Stevens and Amber Jones; one step-great-grandson, Ryan Jones; one brother, Luron Jokisch of Arlington, TX; and one nephew, Keith (Sheryl) Jokisch. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sarah Katherine; one brother, Theron Jokisch and one nephew, Kregg Jokisch.



Mr. Jokisch was a 1946 graduate of Beardstown High School and veteran of the Korean War (1951-52) having served with the Army Air Forces. Following his service to his country, John returned home and joined his family in operating the family farm. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities. John also served on several agricultural boards. He had a passion for woodworking, gardening and taking care of his lawn. In his later years, John enjoyed fishing with his Jack Russell terrier, Jiggs.



A funeral service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arenzville with burial at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 5 to 7 PM Monday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online atwww.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Sager Funeral Home

202 East 8th Street

Beardstown , IL 62618

