John Robert Power, 69, of Jacksonville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. He was the retired publisher of the Jacksonville Journal-Courier and was a long-time civic leader. He was also a local character best known for his quick wit, impish charm, and dedication to his town and his friends.



He was born in Springfield, March 22, 1949, son of Carl Otto Power Jr. and Camille Dennehy. He married Judith Susan Fay in Washington, D.C., in 1978. She preceded him in death on Christmas Day of 2017.



He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Steven (Phoebe Power) Googe of Atlanta, Georgia; his son, Litton Power of Knoxville, Tennessee; his granddaughter, Isabel Fay; and a host of lifelong friends.



John graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1967 and from Illinois College in 1973 with a degree in English. While at IC, John served as president of his beloved Sigma Pi literary society, led staff at The Rambler as editor of the campus newspaper, and participated as a member of the IC Forum among many other campus activities.



John received the Paul E. Watkins Journalism Prize in 1969 and worked as a wire editor for the Journal-Courier through college.



After college, John continued in journalism, working his way up in the Journal-Courier newsroom from reporter to city editor to publisher in 1982 when his father-in-law, Robert A. Fay, retired.



With John at the helm, the Journal-Courier was modernized in every respect, including installation of a new press in 1992. John oversaw the assembly of a talented and loyal staff and allowed them the freedom to do their best work. With his nurturing, the newspaper won numerous awards for its editorial content, design, photography and reproduction quality and was regarded for many years as one of the finest small daily newspapers in the country. John was especially proud of a 14-section, 200-page special edition, "A Journey Through Time: Jacksonville 1825-2000," that was published in September of 2000 and was a clear reflection of his love for the city and its history.



John was a generous and convivial leader. He often said he considered the newspaper a kind of family and he relished that spirit of camaraderie, often adjourning with colleagues to the "walnut room" at Don's Place to hash over the latest edition, discuss the issues of the day or marvel at the weird wonder of life in Jacksonville. The staff nominated him, and he received, the boss of the year award from the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005 before retiring after 37 years of service.



In October of 2018, he was awarded posthumously an honorary doctorate degree from Illinois College.



John was an active civic leader for several decades, serving as past president of the Illinois State Historical Society and chairman of its Finance Committee. He was a former member of the boards of directors of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, the Illinois Humanities Council, Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois, the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Jacksonville Main Street.



A keen student of history, John was also past-chairman of the Governor's Task Force of Historic Preservation, past-president and treasurer of the Morgan County Historical Society, past chairman of the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission, and treasurer of the Governor Duncan Association. He was also past-president of the Jacksonville



One of John's pet projects was the Corridor 67 initiative, a grassroots lobbying effort to enhance the highway stretching from Alton to Macomb from two lanes to four. Construction efforts are ongoing.



John was an avid genealogical researcher and spent much of his time immersed in the history of Jacksonville, Morgan County, and the state of Illinois. He spent many summers working on Chautauqua and looked forward to running the Ferris wheel. He also enjoyed traveling regardless of destination. Most notable are his trips to India, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and Peru with Rotary and family. He was also a devoted reader and collector of books, maps, antiques and assorted pieces of history. Truth be told, he was a bit of a pack rat.



