SPRINGFIELD — John Walter Larimer of Springfield died at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.

Born on July 19, 1935, in Tuscola, he was the son of Donald and Eleanor Miller Larimer. He married Mabel Scheuermann on Dec. 22, 1963, in Tioga.

A 1953 graduate of Tuscola High School, John earned a bachelor's degree in industrial arts from EIU in 1957 and was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity at EIU. He was drafted and served two years in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. After serving in the military, he resumed a career in education that spanned from 1960 until 1999. He began teaching and then completed a master's degree in administration at ISU. As an administrator, the majority of his years were spent as the high school principal at Lena-Winslow and Meredosia-Chambersburg high schools. John concluded his professional career with the Department of Corrections in Brown County.

John and his family were members of Chambersburg Christian Church before moving in 1999 to Springfield, where he and Mabel became active members of West Side Christian Church. He and Mabel also volunteered at the Lincoln Museum and Sangamon Auditorium. In his spare time, he supported the Fighting Illini and EIU athletic teams and enjoyed woodworking, traveling to Hawaii and morning coffee at Panera.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Jo Sebens.

He is survived by his wife, Mabel Larimer; one daughter Val (husband, Ric) Terrazas of Purcellville, Virginia; one son, Scott (husband, James Wright) Larimer of Honolulu, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Katelyn (husband, Chris) Hockett, Bryan Terrazas and Andrea (husband, Marcus) Coleman; and three great-grandchildren, Brooke and Brayden Hockett and Braxten Coleman.

A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A graveside ceremony with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at butlerfuneralhomes.com.