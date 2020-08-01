Jon Dean Ware, 84, of Jacksonville went to be home with the Lord on July 31, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jon was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Claude "C.R." and Dorothy Ware. He married June Lamar Armstrong on Aug. 12, 1956, in Tuscola.

Jon was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, where he was a member of the Panther Club, lettering in football, baseball and track. He had a varied career, teaching school in Daytona Beach, Florida, then working for Wareco, a family business of convenience stores begun in 1930 by his father.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; a daughter, Melissa Jane; a brother, William Ware; and a former daughter-in-law, Mia Ware.

He is survived by two sons, William Bradley (Charlyn) Ware and Todd (Matt) Ware; a grandson, Jayden Ware; a granddaughter, Kate (David) Cryder; a great-grandson, John David Cryder; several nieces and nephews; and a brother, Dick Ware.

Jon was past president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association (1986-1988) and past president of the Petroleum Marketers Association of America (1998). He received PMAA's Distinguished Service Award, the organization's highest honor, in 2001 for extraordinary and significant service. He also was chairman of the Jacksonville Airport Authority, the Illinois College Board of Trustees, past president of Jacksonville YMCA, board member of the State Farm Classic, sponsor for Ducks Unlimited, member of Noble Ansar Temple of Springfield, a member of Jacksonville Harmony Lodge #3, and a member of First Presbyterian Church.

He loved helping children develop in sports and founded the Jacksonville Area Youth Football League. He was an avid pilot, golfer and hunter, and loved to work in the yard and to play the piano.

A private family service will be held, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be at Woodwreath Cemetery near New Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodwreath Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, New Berlin, IL 62670; or the Illinois College Athletic Foundation, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.