1/1
Jon Dean Ware
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jon Dean Ware, 84, of Jacksonville went to be home with the Lord on July 31, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jon was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Claude "C.R." and Dorothy Ware. He married June Lamar Armstrong on Aug. 12, 1956, in Tuscola.

Jon was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, where he was a member of the Panther Club, lettering in football, baseball and track. He had a varied career, teaching school in Daytona Beach, Florida, then working for Wareco, a family business of convenience stores begun in 1930 by his father.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; a daughter, Melissa Jane; a brother, William Ware; and a former daughter-in-law, Mia Ware.

He is survived by two sons, William Bradley (Charlyn) Ware and Todd (Matt) Ware; a grandson, Jayden Ware; a granddaughter, Kate (David) Cryder; a great-grandson, John David Cryder; several nieces and nephews; and a brother, Dick Ware.

Jon was past president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association (1986-1988) and past president of the Petroleum Marketers Association of America (1998). He received PMAA's Distinguished Service Award, the organization's highest honor, in 2001 for extraordinary and significant service. He also was chairman of the Jacksonville Airport Authority, the Illinois College Board of Trustees, past president of Jacksonville YMCA, board member of the State Farm Classic, sponsor for Ducks Unlimited, member of Noble Ansar Temple of Springfield, a member of Jacksonville Harmony Lodge #3, and a member of First Presbyterian Church.

He loved helping children develop in sports and founded the Jacksonville Area Youth Football League. He was an avid pilot, golfer and hunter, and loved to work in the yard and to play the piano.

A private family service will be held, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be at Woodwreath Cemetery near New Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodwreath Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, New Berlin, IL 62670; or the Illinois College Athletic Foundation, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved