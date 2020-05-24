Jono Hildner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jono's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jono Hildner, 77, died May 8, 2020, in Palm Desert, California. He was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Jacksonville to Dr. Ernest and Jean Hildner. He was a 1961 graduate of Jacksonville High School and graduated from Illinois College in 1970, after spending two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Most of his professional career was spent in Oregon, where he raised two sons, Jason and Benjamin, with his wife, Anita. They continue to live in Oregon, as do his two grandsons, Lucas and Martin. He also is survived by his sister, Gretchen Bearce of Pella, Iowa; and brothers, Ernie of Boulder, Colorado, and Richard of Whitefish, Montana. Jono was cremated in Palm Desert. Celebrations of his life will be held in Palm Springs, California, and Portland, Oregon, after COVID-19 settles down.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved