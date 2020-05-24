Jono Hildner, 77, died May 8, 2020, in Palm Desert, California. He was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Jacksonville to Dr. Ernest and Jean Hildner. He was a 1961 graduate of Jacksonville High School and graduated from Illinois College in 1970, after spending two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Most of his professional career was spent in Oregon, where he raised two sons, Jason and Benjamin, with his wife, Anita. They continue to live in Oregon, as do his two grandsons, Lucas and Martin. He also is survived by his sister, Gretchen Bearce of Pella, Iowa; and brothers, Ernie of Boulder, Colorado, and Richard of Whitefish, Montana. Jono was cremated in Palm Desert. Celebrations of his life will be held in Palm Springs, California, and Portland, Oregon, after COVID-19 settles down.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store