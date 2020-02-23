Joquenna Y. "Jo" Downs

1950-2020

A Life of Love, Dignity and Strength

CARLINVILLE — The strongest person I have ever met passed away at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She died at home, holding the hands of her husband, son and daughter-in-law.

Joquenna Y. "Jo" Downs was born July 5, 1950, the daughter of Donald and Rose Loveless of Palmyra. She married Danny Downs of Hettick on Dec. 21, 1966, and he survives. Also surviving is the biggest and best accomplishment of their lives, their son, Todd. Other survivors include a daughter-in-law, Joya of Hettick; a grandson, Braden Tucker of Maplewood, Missouri; and a granddaughter, Cassidy Downs of Decatur.

Her love for our son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren knew no limits. Her strength and pride in family was legendary. Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Brenda Loveless of Hettick; her sister, Maria (companion, Harold Smith) VanBebber of Loami; and her sister, Cristie (husband, Vernon) Smith of Palmyra. Jo fiercely loved her brothers and sisters and was very protective of them. She also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jo was preceded in death by an infant sister, Roberta; her parents; and two brothers, Hayward Loveless and Marcus Loveless.

In the last eight years of her life, Jo fought COPD. In 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer, a disease she fought and beat.

Jo worked at Capitol Records in Jacksonville for several years before she began a 32-year career as a certified surgical technologist at Memorial Medical Center. She loved her profession and was very proud of her expertise. She was considered by many as the top CST in the Springfield medical community.

Jo loved to travel and garden, and she enjoyed other outdoor activities. She and her sisters were legendary mushroom hunters.

Jo and Danny's 53-plus years together had many peaks and valleys, as most marriages do. There was never any doubt about their love for each other, and that was proven to all by the last few years of their life together.

There are so many people to thank for their support and love. We were lucky enough to have a group of in-home caregivers to come help us through the last month of Jo's life. We are grateful to Kim, Kristin, Trisha and Tiffany for their care and love for Jo and all her family. Also, thank you to our special friend Jodi. A special mention must be given to Dr. James Abraham and Cindy Ward in the office of pulmonology at Springfield Clinic. Their care and caring for Jo was the very best possible and we will be forever grateful. Thanks to Memorial Home Hospice for their awesome care.

Jo was cremated and the family will have a scattering of ashes at the cemetery, at some of her favorite mushroom spots, and at Navarre Beach, Florida.

A Celebration of Life for Jo will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Vixen Hill Winery, 7331 Palmyra Road, Palmyra. Videos, music and stories will be shared. We will serve food, tea and coffee and the winery bar will be open. Please visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

We lost our best friend, our adviser and our loved one. I will miss her and will cherish her memory forever. Thank you for making my life worth living.

With love,

From Danny and all your family and friends