JORDAN LEE RANSOM JR.

Jordan Lee Ransom Jr., 3-month-old son of Samantha Holmes and Jordan Lee Ransom, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home in Virginia. He was born in Jacksonville on July 7, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.