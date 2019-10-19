Joseph Michael Lawson, 20, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 1, 1999, in Jacksonville, the son of James Michael and Amy Rebecca Davidson Lawson.
He is survived by his parents of Jacksonville; one brother, Billy Christopher Lawson of Jacksonville; four sisters, Victoria (Skyler) Smith and Allyson Elayne Lawson, both of Jacksonville, Nicohl (Mick) Burns of Roodhouse and Courtney (Matthew) Wardell of Chapin; eight nieces and nephews, Rylen, Scarlett, Bailyn, Addison, Jaden, Gracie, Griffen and Gretchen; grandparents, Joseph and Opal Lawson of Roodhouse, Bill and Sandi Davidson of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Maxine Rainey of Meridian, Mississippi; great-grandparents, Charles and Brookie Holder of Roodhouse; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joseph was employed at Jimmy John's as a delivery driver. He enjoyed theater, having performed in various productions at the Jacksonville Theatre Guild and Playhouse on the Square. He was a talented writer and musician. He enjoyed reading and gaming with friends. Joseph will be remembered most for being kind-hearted and loving. He had the voice of an angel and takes with him an immeasurable amount of potential.
A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial are suggested to Morgan-Scott Suicide Prevention Coalition. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 19, 2019