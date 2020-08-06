1/1
Joseph P. Mannix
1938 - 2020
Joseph P. Mannix, 82, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 3, 1938, in New York City's The Bronx borough, the son of Gerard and Norine McGurgan Mannix. He married Elizabeth A. Murphy on May 13, 1961, in Rye, New York, and she preceded him in death on May 20, 2002.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters, Joseph Mannix of Clear Brook, Virginia, Suzanne Mannix of Hume, Virginia, Laura (Jim) Burke of Murrayville and Jim (Charity) Mannix of Bloomington; three grandchildren, John Michael (Elizabeth) Mannix of Bushnell and Cole Burke and Kalleigh Burke, both of Murrayville; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Madelyn and Aiden Mannix, all of Bushnell; one brother, Gerard (Theresa) Mannix of Chatham, Massachusetts; and one sister, Elizabeth (John) Kehoe of Montville, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one daughter, Michele Mannix.

Mr. Mannix was a longtime employee of Capitol Records. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour, where he served with the Minutemen. He was a life member of Knights of Columbus and the NRA. Joe also served in the Army National Guard in New York, and enjoyed fishing, photography and traveling to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of Our Saviour with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Our Saviour Minutemen. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

August 5, 2020
Joe was a great role model to all. I enjoyed my many talks with him walking in and out of church. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Debbie Joyce
Friend
