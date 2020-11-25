Joseph V. Griffin, 100, formerly of St. Anne, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Nov. 8, 1920, in rural Lovington Township, the son of John Paul and Johannah Smith Griffin. He married Lena Mae Cornelius on Aug. 1, 1942, at St. Isadore Catholic Church in Bethany.

Surviving are his wife of 78 years, Lena; and three children, Valerie (Michael) Adams of Jacksonville, John C. (Mary) Griffin of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Starla Griffin Born of Jacksonville. He also leaves eight grandchild and seven great-grandchildren.

Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945 during World War II in the 39th Combat Engineers as BN communication chief. He served 33 months in North Africa, Sicily and Italy, including Anizo.

After serving, Joe graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1948 and a Master of Science degree in 1952. Joe taught agriculture for 34 years in the Sidell, Arthur, Kempton-Cabery and St. Anne High School systems.

He was active in his church, St. Anne Catholic Church, and held memberships and various offices in the American Legion, 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce.

After retiring Joe loved to garden, winter in Arizona and research genealogy. He published two books, "The Original 16" and "The Saga of St. Isadore", both of which depict the settling of his Irish family and their church in rural Illinois. He also completed genealogy for all branches of his family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial/Memorial will be held at a later date in conjunction with his wife, Lena. Burial will be at St. Isadore Catholic Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.