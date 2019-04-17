Joseph "Vernon" Vedder, 70, of Murrayville died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Joseph Franklin and Ruth Ella Vedder.
He is survived by two sons, Justin (Ashley) Vedder of Laguna Niguel, California, and Joshua (Cari) Vedder of Mission Viejo, California; one daughter, Sarah (Logan) Crum of Murrayville; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Lynn (Chris) Holzner of Holland, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark Vedder.
Vernon graduated in 1966 from Jacksonville High School. He served in the U.S. Army, defending his country in the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he farmed in the Murrayville and Jacksonville areas for 12 years. Vernon and family moved to Colorado and then to Southern California, where he was a real estate appraiser for 25 years before retiring and moving back to Murrayville. He was an avid sports fan and a member of the Elks Lodge. He is lovingly remembered for his infectious smile and devotion to his friends and family.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Murrayville with interment at Youngblood Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the MJ Fox Foundation at fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2019/JustinVedder. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 17, 2019