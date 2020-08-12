Josephine Inez Ashbaker, 88, of Murrayville, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Generations at Lincoln.

She was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of James and Hazel Pokrand Guy. She married Emil Ray Ashbaker on Jan. 8, 1959, in Sparta, and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1981.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Carol Ann Thomas, Terrance Eugene (Sarah) Ashbaker, Terry Raymond Ashbaker, all of Murrayville, and Carolyn Ann Ashbaker of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Veronica (Kyle) Schuster, Sabrina (Sean) Wade, Laura (John) Roome, Patrick Thomas, Kristy Thomas, Timothy Ashbaker, Joshua Ashbaker and Hazel Ashbaker; six great-grandchildren, Wren, Robin and Finch Schuster, Zeke Thomas, James Thomas and Terry Gates, Jr.; seven brothers, James (Betty) Guy of Wisconsin, Donald (Doris) Guy of Washington, Mike Guy of Wisconsin, John (Geri) Guy of Wisconsin, Pat Guy of Missouri, Charles "Chuck" (Margaret) Guy of California and Richard "Dick" (Ruth) Guy of Wisconsin; and one sister, Geraldine "Geri" Zlesak of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four sisters, Elizabeth Jane Guy, Isabelle Beadle, Alice Marie Parker and Johanna Sely.

Mrs. Ashbaker attended Sparta (Wisconsin) High School and worked on a farm until her marriage. She loved to walk everywhere and enjoyed being outside around her flower garden.

Private family services will be held, with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.