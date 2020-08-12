1/1
Josephine Inez Ashbaker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine Inez Ashbaker, 88, of Murrayville, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Generations at Lincoln.

She was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of James and Hazel Pokrand Guy. She married Emil Ray Ashbaker on Jan. 8, 1959, in Sparta, and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1981.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons, Carol Ann Thomas, Terrance Eugene (Sarah) Ashbaker, Terry Raymond Ashbaker, all of Murrayville, and Carolyn Ann Ashbaker of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Veronica (Kyle) Schuster, Sabrina (Sean) Wade, Laura (John) Roome, Patrick Thomas, Kristy Thomas, Timothy Ashbaker, Joshua Ashbaker and Hazel Ashbaker; six great-grandchildren, Wren, Robin and Finch Schuster, Zeke Thomas, James Thomas and Terry Gates, Jr.; seven brothers, James (Betty) Guy of Wisconsin, Donald (Doris) Guy of Washington, Mike Guy of Wisconsin, John (Geri) Guy of Wisconsin, Pat Guy of Missouri, Charles "Chuck" (Margaret) Guy of California and Richard "Dick" (Ruth) Guy of Wisconsin; and one sister, Geraldine "Geri" Zlesak of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four sisters, Elizabeth Jane Guy, Isabelle Beadle, Alice Marie Parker and Johanna Sely.

Mrs. Ashbaker attended Sparta (Wisconsin) High School and worked on a farm until her marriage. She loved to walk everywhere and enjoyed being outside around her flower garden.

Private family services will be held, with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 11, 2020
Our families really enjoyed her company at the Jacksonville Lake get-togethers. There was no one like Jo. She always brought cakes and made everyone feel welcome. She was a real joy to be around and loved by so many. She is resting peacefully now in heaven and will be missed by all. Prayers and condolences to the Ashbaker Family.
Ginger and Carl Ingoglia
August 11, 2020
I will miss Josephine and her sense of humour and good nature. She will be greatly missed but highly visible in her extended family she leaves behind. May God her soul and comfort those she left behind.
Patrick Guy
Brother
August 11, 2020
Love you Aunt Jo, May you rest in peace. The Lord cares for his flock and leads them to eternal life.
Kristina Baird
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved