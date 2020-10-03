1/1
Joshua J. Gordley
Joshua J. Gordley, 19, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

He was born Feb. 21, 2001, in Springfield, the son of James Gordley and Radell Havey Miller.

Surviving are his parents, James Gordley of Jacksonville and Radell (Kevin) Miller of Santa Fe, New Mexico; brothers, Payton Gordley of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Rodney Gordley of Pittsfield; his dog, Jazmine; his grandfather, Charlie (Marty) Reid of Jacksonville; his great-grandmother, Katherine Ballenger of Pittsfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Barbara Gordley and A. Natalie Armistead.

Josh loved cars, skateboarding and bicycles. He organized car, truck and skate meets. Josh was extremely competitive and was a mountain bike state champion. He had a big heart and would help anyone.

A graveside service will be at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be used at a later date for a memorial at Pittsfield Skate Park or to Pittsfield First Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
