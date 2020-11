WAVERLY — JOYCE E. VEDDER, 86, of Waverly died Nov. 6. A private family service will be held with burial at Youngblood Cemetery in Nortonville. A drive thru visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Youngblood Baptist Church or the Forever Home Feline Ranch. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.