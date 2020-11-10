Joyce E. Vedder, 86, of Waverly passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born March 3, 1934, in Litchfield, the daughter of John Joseph and Emma Kuntzman Schwab. She married Virgil Vedder Jr. on Aug. 17, 1962, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2014.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Shrake of Springfield; one grandson, Timothy (Amanda) Shrake; one brother, Darrell Lee (Joyce) Schwab of Litchfield; one sister, Carolyn Schwab of Litchfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald Schwab, Lyndal Schwab and Ronald Schwab; and two sisters, Melba Hartke and Maxine Nimmons.

Mrs. Vedder had worked at various stores in Jacksonville, Springfield and Litchfield and retired from Kroger. She enjoyed dining out with her friends and going to the river boat, and she loved her cat, Kittykat.

A private family service will be held with burial at Youngblood Cemetery in Nortonville. A drive-through visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Youngblood Baptist Church or Forever Home Feline Ranch. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.