Obituary Print Joyce Kay (Coats) Fishel (1944 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BEARDSTOWN — Joyce Kay Fishel, 74, of Beardstown died, surrounded by her loved ones, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born March 30, 1944, in Beardstown, the daughter of Harry and Willia Connor Coats. She married William Lewis "Bill" Fishel on Oct. 15, 1966, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1998.



She is survived by one son, David (wife, Reeda) Coats of Beardstown; two grandchildren Adam Coats (significant other, Emily Leonhard) of Beardstown and Andria (husband, Carl) Crabtree of Mount Sterling; four great-grandchildren, Evalee Joyce, Ryann, Blake and Loren; three brothers, Rob Coats of Texas, Russell Coats and Jim (wife, Vickie) Coats, both of Beardstown; two sisters-in-law, Lee Ann Coats and Bea Coats, both of Beardstown; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Dorothy Emerick; and six brothers, William, Milton (Gabby), Herbert, Jack, Landon and Harry Coats.



Joyce attended Arenzville schools. Bill and Joyce owned and operated Fishel Trucking, which allowed her to stay home and raise their son, David, who has continued the family practice as a semi owner-operator. Later in life she began working in the cafeteria at Beardstown School and retired in 2013 after 22 years. She never wanted a child to go hungry, so Joyce kept quarters in her pockets to pay for a student's second servings and even used her own recipes to make the lunches more flavorful. Joyce enjoyed crossword puzzles, walking, country roadin', and cooking, especially baking Suzie Q's. She had a strong faith, was selfless, thoughtful and a caregiver to all. She would help anyone in need and kept a tight circle amongst her family who will greatly miss her presence.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial. Memorials have been suggested to the family of Joyce Fishel. Condolences may be left online at BEARDSTOWN — Joyce Kay Fishel, 74, of Beardstown died, surrounded by her loved ones, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.She was born March 30, 1944, in Beardstown, the daughter of Harry and Willia Connor Coats. She married William Lewis "Bill" Fishel on Oct. 15, 1966, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1998.She is survived by one son, David (wife, Reeda) Coats of Beardstown; two grandchildren Adam Coats (significant other, Emily Leonhard) of Beardstown and Andria (husband, Carl) Crabtree of Mount Sterling; four great-grandchildren, Evalee Joyce, Ryann, Blake and Loren; three brothers, Rob Coats of Texas, Russell Coats and Jim (wife, Vickie) Coats, both of Beardstown; two sisters-in-law, Lee Ann Coats and Bea Coats, both of Beardstown; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Dorothy Emerick; and six brothers, William, Milton (Gabby), Herbert, Jack, Landon and Harry Coats.Joyce attended Arenzville schools. Bill and Joyce owned and operated Fishel Trucking, which allowed her to stay home and raise their son, David, who has continued the family practice as a semi owner-operator. Later in life she began working in the cafeteria at Beardstown School and retired in 2013 after 22 years. She never wanted a child to go hungry, so Joyce kept quarters in her pockets to pay for a student's second servings and even used her own recipes to make the lunches more flavorful. Joyce enjoyed crossword puzzles, walking, country roadin', and cooking, especially baking Suzie Q's. She had a strong faith, was selfless, thoughtful and a caregiver to all. She would help anyone in need and kept a tight circle amongst her family who will greatly miss her presence.Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial. Memorials have been suggested to the family of Joyce Fishel. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com. Funeral Home Colwell Memorial Home

515 State Street

Beardstown , IL 62618

(217) 323-1100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 30, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close