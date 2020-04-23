Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce M. Hawks. View Sign Service Information Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur 2827 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur , IL 62526 (217)-875-1283 Graveside service Diamond Grove Cemetery Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DECATUR — Joyce M. Hawks, 75, of Decatur and formerly of Jacksonville died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her residence, with her husband at her side.



Private family graveside services will be today, April 22, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville.



Joyce was born to Joseph Dillard and Helen Louise (Becker) Fitzsimmons on Jan. 3, 1945, in Jacksonville. Reared on a farm near Alexander, she was a real farm girl - driving cattle, gathering eggs, feeding sheep on a bottle - and was active in 4-H. She entered cookies, cakes and clothing and showed black angus cattle at various county fairs. She continued to enjoy her farmland throughout her life.



She attended Alexander Grade School, Franklin High School and cosmetology school in Jacksonville. After receiving her certificate she worked at Mid's beauty salon and in a private practice. In 1965 she went to work at Capitol Records and did cosmetology part-time. On Aug. 8, 1971, she married William L. Hawks Jr. and moved to Decatur.



Joyce was a mother and housewife for several years. She then became a clock repair apprentice and attended a Parkland Community College clock repair course as a hobby, which later became a business. She was a member of the International Clock and Watch Repair Society, the International Music Box Society, and Mid-America Music Box Society. She also enjoyed shopping for antiques and had many antiques, including a player piano, Victrolas and many more musical devices.



She later received her early childcare degree from Richland Community College and worked at YMCA, YWCA and various churches in the city. She was an aide in the public schools, and the past 11 years was a preschool



She loved being with her kids and grandkids, and always enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed adventure and always liked traveling to new destinations. A few of her favorites were zip-lining in Costa Rica; fishing; scuba diving; snow and water skiing; para-sailing; seeing the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.; flowers in the desert; the Eiffel tower; the leaning tower of Pisa; the Mona Lisa painting; the Sistine Chapel; ice castles; the Terracotta Army, the Great Wall of China, the Lost City of the Incas, and much, much more. She traveled to all 50 states, most of Europe, Mexico, China, Egypt, Peru, Russia, Belgium, all of the Scandinavian countries and many Caribbean islands.



Joyce is survived by her husband of 48 years, William L. Hawks Jr.; two daughters, April (Dr. Daryl) Trusty of Maxwelton, West Virginia, and Christy (Scott) Denney of Springfield; four grandchildren, Dawson and Eli Trusty and Parker and Addison Denney; and one sister, Karen (Dave) Middleton of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Joyce's family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Baumberger and staff for their professional and compassionate care of Joyce during her illness.



Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church in Decatur or Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post St., Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108.



teacher at Central Christian Church. She was an active member of Central Christian Church, as a Bible school teacher, usher, youth fellowship leader, greeter, Meals on Wheels volunteer and helping with church dinners. She also was director of the "Mothers' Day Out" program for more than 20 years.

