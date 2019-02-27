Obituary Print Joyce R. (Race) Eckley (1935 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

NEW BERLIN — Joyce R. Eckley, 83, of New Berlin died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Alabama.



Joyce was born on May 15, 1935, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Charles A. and Ruth E. Briggs Race. She married Richard D. Eckley on Nov. 25, 1956 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.



Joyce graduated from Jacksonville High School and had a career in banking for more than 30 years, retiring in 2000 as Senior Club coordinator at Magna Bank in Springfield. She was a member of Island Grove United Methodist Church and Island Grove's United Methodist Women. She also was a member of the Senior Club in Jacksonville and a longtime member of Mu Beta Bridge Club in New Berlin. Joyce loved her family and animals, and enjoyed playing bridge and spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ralph Race.



She is survived by her husband, Richard Eckley of New Berlin; and her daughter, Jackie Eckley of Springfield.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Island Grove United Methodist Church, 16128 Old Jacksonville Road, New Berlin, with the Rev. Linda Harrod and Taylor Pensoneau officiating. Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.



Memorial contributions may be made to Island Grove United Methodist Church, 16128 Old Jacksonville Road, New Berlin, IL 62670; Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702; or PAWS, 400 W. Walnut St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

714 East Gibson Street

New Berlin , IL 62670

