Juanita Sanders, 62, of Jacksonville died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 31, 1957, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Garland and Emily Deterding Winkelman. She married Jerry Sanders on May 13, 1984, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Also surviving are two children, Zachory Sanders of Springfield and Jennifer (Andrew) Beck of Havana; two grandchildren, Layton and Benjamin Beck, both of Havana; five siblings, Jim Winkelman of Easton, Donald Winkelman of Virginia, Judy (Bruce) Nickel of Concord, John (Sandy) Winkelman of Virginia and Janette (Larry) Clark of Plymouth; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dennis Winkelman; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Winkelman.

Juanita graduated in 1975 from Virginia High School. She was a cook at St. John's Hospital in Springfield for 15 years. Formerly she had been a baker at the Blackhawk and baby-sat for many local kids. Juanita was an avid bowler and an excellent baker, especially cookies.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.