JUDITH A. "Judi" Hess

JUDITH A. 'JUDI' HESS

Judith A. "Judi" Hess, 81, of Laguna Vista, Texas, and formerly of Champaign, Illinois, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born Jan. 30, 1938 in Duquoin, Illinois, the daughter of Lyman and Virginia Costello Talbert. She married Larry Hess on June 8, 1958, and he survives.

She is also survived by a son, Brad Hess (Dr. Carrie Klabunde) of Rockville, Maryland, and a brother and two sisters. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Hess, on July 4, 2019, and two brothers.

She was a homemaker and self-employed as a rental landlord and bookkeeper.

Private family graveside services were held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery south of Jacksonville. Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
