Judith Ann (German) Osborne, 79, formerly of Jacksonville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after being ill for several months.

Born on April 29, 1941, Judy was the daughter of Louis and Vera (Leffler) German, both of whom preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Boes, previously of Rockford.

Judy is survived by two daughters, Vicki Sanders (husband, Preston Sanders) of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and Kim O'Malia (husband, Randy O'Malia) of Scottsdale, Arizona; three grandchildren, Brooke Sample, Ethan Sanders and Ellie Sanders; four great-grandsons; and an aunt, Barbara (Leffler) Boes of Rockford, who was like a sister to her.

Judy graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1959 and soon afterwards moved to New York, got married and started a family. She and her family moved back to Illinois in 1962. Judy's career was in the medical field, where she worked as a phlebotomist and lab technician for a variety of organizations and governmental entities. Her last position, which spanned more than 25 years, was with the state of Illinois.

For many years after retirement, Judy resided in Jacksonville with her parents. In July 2017, she moved to Rockford and, in November 2019, she moved to Mesa, Arizona.

As a young woman, Judy was an avid golfer and bowler. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and board games. She loved taking care of her family.

A private family celebration of Judy's life will be held later this year in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cherryvale Place, 1545 Temple Lane, Rockford, IL 61112.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7