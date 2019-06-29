GIRARD — Judith K. Harvey, 72, of Girard passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Judy was born on Jan. 27, 1947. to Guy and Ruth (Lumsden) Dyer in Jacksonville. She graduated from Jacksonville High School. On June 19, 1965, she married Keneth D. "Harv" Harvey in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2018.
Judy was an in-home, self-employed hair dresser. She enjoyed writing, painting and needlepoint stitching. Judy also worked in the customer service department with AT&T, from which she retired. After retirement, she went to work for Walmart in its deli department. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Girard.
Judy is survived by her son, Scot (Lori) Harvey of Edwardsville; her daughter, Lori Harvey of Athens; and five grandchildren, Brea, Ashton, Dacy, Mason and Keagan.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Joe Dyer.
A funeral will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard with the Rev. Marty Nagel officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 29, 2019