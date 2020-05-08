Judy Ann (Uttley) Wilder, 75, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord above on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Loudon, Tennessee, the daughter of Ellis W. and Agnes LaVon (Lasley) Uttley, and they preceded her in death, as did a brother, Carroll Wayne Uttley. Judy is survived by one daughter and two sons, Kelly (Wren) (husband, Todd) DeRezza, Donald Wren Jr. and Kevin Wilder; and five grandchildren, Tyler DeRezza, Hannah DeRezza, McKell DeRezza, Kramer Wilder and Kaeleah Wilder. Judy attended Joliet High School and Joliet Beauty School. She worked in salons in Chicago and Joliet before moving to Jacksonville, where she worked for Paula Nunes Beckman for many years. She also had a shop, the Sheer Sensation, in her home. Later in life, Judy became a faithful and loving caregiver for many prominent people in the area. She came from a deep-rooted Christian family and was proud to be a Christian. She was baptized very young in life and loved Jesus. She belonged to Jacksonville Assembly of God and also had attended City Church and Faith Tabernacle. Judy loved music, especially Elvis, and had visited Graceland 11 times. She also loved Stevie Ray Vaughan and George Thorogood. She attended many concerts and music festivals over the years, too many to count. She also liked to play pool and hang out with friends. Judy will be missed by her many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the Wilder family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.