Judy Ann (Uttley) Wilder
1945 - 2020
Judy Ann (Uttley) Wilder, 75, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord above on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1945, in Loudon, Tennessee, the daughter of Ellis W. and Agnes LaVon (Lasley) Uttley, and they preceded her in death, as did a brother, Carroll Wayne Uttley. Judy is survived by one daughter and two sons, Kelly (Wren) (husband, Todd) DeRezza, Donald Wren Jr. and Kevin Wilder; and five grandchildren, Tyler DeRezza, Hannah DeRezza, McKell DeRezza, Kramer Wilder and Kaeleah Wilder. Judy attended Joliet High School and Joliet Beauty School. She worked in salons in Chicago and Joliet before moving to Jacksonville, where she worked for Paula Nunes Beckman for many years. She also had a shop, the Sheer Sensation, in her home. Later in life, Judy became a faithful and loving caregiver for many prominent people in the area. She came from a deep-rooted Christian family and was proud to be a Christian. She was baptized very young in life and loved Jesus. She belonged to Jacksonville Assembly of God and also had attended City Church and Faith Tabernacle. Judy loved music, especially Elvis, and had visited Graceland 11 times. She also loved Stevie Ray Vaughan and George Thorogood. She attended many concerts and music festivals over the years, too many to count. She also liked to play pool and hang out with friends. Judy will be missed by her many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the Wilder family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 9, 2020
Donald, I am very sorry for the loss of your mother Judy. I remember her when you were a student at ISD. She was a very nice and caring mother. She was very concerned about your education and welfare. Again my condolences to you and the rest of your family.
Dude Wildrick
Teacher
May 8, 2020
She will be missed by us all...
Rip Judy..
Elias Avila
Friend
May 8, 2020
It is sad to hear of Judy's passing, though I know she is now at peace and without pain. I enjoyed getting to know this cousin of ours, and appreciated her sharing family stories and details my sisters and I wou!d have never known otherwise. The world has lost a smart, perky, and joyful soul. My condolences to Kevin, Donny, Kelly, and your kids. Judy loved and was proud of all of you. Godspeed, Judy.
Carla Lasley
Family
May 8, 2020
I will so miss you and all our talks and spats lol I know you are happy and painless now dance among the stars and enjoy concerts in the sky I love you my friend
Tatiana Cubit
Friend
May 8, 2020
I knew Judy a short time only four years or so but she made an impression on me. Always the quintessential Mom to us boys. We don't listen well, but she never gave up. I will miss her and never forget her.
Jason J. Keel
Jason Keel
Friend
May 8, 2020
RIP beautiful soul
Jennifer Whiteford
Friend
May 8, 2020
Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember, hold onto those memories for those are a legacy of love. My heartfelt condolences to a beautiful friend.
Tammy Quillen
May 7, 2020
You touched so many lives with your heart full of love. You made a friend in everyone you met. The memories people share about you will always be remembered and told with a smile, a laugh and another story. They will endure, just as your love for life has.
Kevin Wilder
Son
May 7, 2020
I have had some great times with this girl I will have great memories forever we loved each other and were like sisters . Peace Judy Till we meet again tell my mom and Hank hello and I love them.
Paula Beckman
Friend
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of our wonderful mother. You will be very dearly loved and remembered to the eternity.We, the families and friends, love you and miss you forever.

Your son,

Donald Wren Jr.
Donald Wren Jr
Son
