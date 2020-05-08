It is sad to hear of Judy's passing, though I know she is now at peace and without pain. I enjoyed getting to know this cousin of ours, and appreciated her sharing family stories and details my sisters and I wou!d have never known otherwise. The world has lost a smart, perky, and joyful soul. My condolences to Kevin, Donny, Kelly, and your kids. Judy loved and was proud of all of you. Godspeed, Judy.

Carla Lasley

Family