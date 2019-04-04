HARTWELL, Ga. — Mrs. Judy Kay Watson Stafford, 79, of Hartwell passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hartwell Health & Rehabilitation.
Born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Paxton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Carroll Watson and Marjorie Meserve Watson. Mrs. Stafford was a 1962 graduate of Emory University X-ray School. She was a homemaker and a former member of John Wesley United Methodist Church of Norcross.
Survivors include her husband, David G. Stafford; two sons, Tom Stafford of Anderson, South Carolina, and Tim Stafford of Brier, Washington; one brother, Michael Watson of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Linda Dunham of Jacksonville, Illinois; and one grandchild, Samantha Stafford. Mrs. Stafford was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service celebrating Judy's life will be at 2 p.m. ET Monday, April 8, 2019, in the chapel at Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. ET Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hart County Golden K, P.O. Box 832, Hartwell, GA 30643. Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at stricklandfh.com.
Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
(706) 376-3901
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 4, 2019