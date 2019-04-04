Obituary Print Judy Kay (Watson) Stafford (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





HARTWELL, Ga. — Mrs. Judy Kay Watson Stafford, 79, of Hartwell passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hartwell Health & Rehabilitation.Born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Paxton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Carroll Watson and Marjorie Meserve Watson. Mrs. Stafford was a 1962 graduate of Emory University X-ray School. She was a homemaker and a former member of John Wesley United Methodist Church of Norcross.Survivors include her husband, David G. Stafford; two sons, Tom Stafford of Anderson, South Carolina, and Tim Stafford of Brier, Washington; one brother, Michael Watson of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Linda Dunham of Jacksonville, Illinois; and one grandchild, Samantha Stafford. Mrs. Stafford was preceded in death by her parents.A memorial service celebrating Judy's life will be at 2 p.m. ET Monday, April 8, 2019, in the chapel at Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. ET Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hart County Golden K, P.O. Box 832, Hartwell, GA 30643.

