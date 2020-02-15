WINCHESTER - Julia Louise Merriman, 102, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsfield.
She was born June 29, 1917, in Scott County, the daughter of the late James W. and Jesse Courtney Mure Edmonson. She married Burl J. Merriman June 1, 1940, and he preceded her in death.
Julia was a 1934 graduate of Winchester High School and then graduated from Western with her teaching degree. She taught at Oxville and Eureka Country School in Scott County for four years. She was an active and involved member of the First Baptist Church in Winchester where she taught Sunday School, VBS, sang in the choir and was Treasurer/Secretary for many years, having been recognized for her longtime service. She was known for her cooking and baking and volunteered at the Scott County Nursing Center. She was a member of the EK chapter of PEO, Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. She was also a member of the local area bridge club.
Surviving are her children, Warren (Barbara) Merriman of Mesa, Arizona, Alan (Joy) Merriman of Bluffs, and Jane Anne Ford of Winchester. Seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. Preceding her in death is her husband Burl; granddaughter, Jewel Ford; brother, Milton Edmonson; and an infant brother.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Winchester. Burial will be in Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 10 until the time of service at the church. Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com
The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020