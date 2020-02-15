Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Louise Merriman. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Winchester , IL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER - Julia Louise Merriman, 102, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsfield.



She was born June 29, 1917, in Scott County, the daughter of the late James W. and Jesse Courtney Mure Edmonson. She married Burl J. Merriman June 1, 1940, and he preceded her in death.



Julia was a 1934 graduate of Winchester High School and then graduated from Western with her teaching degree. She taught at Oxville and Eureka Country School in Scott County for four years. She was an active and involved member of the First Baptist Church in Winchester where she taught Sunday School, VBS, sang in the choir and was Treasurer/Secretary for many years, having been recognized for her longtime service. She was known for her cooking and baking and volunteered at the Scott County Nursing Center. She was a member of the EK chapter of PEO, Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. She was also a member of the local area bridge club.



Surviving are her children, Warren (Barbara) Merriman of Mesa, Arizona, Alan (Joy) Merriman of Bluffs, and Jane Anne Ford of Winchester. Seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. Preceding her in death is her husband Burl; granddaughter, Jewel Ford; brother, Milton Edmonson; and an infant brother.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Winchester. Burial will be in Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 10 until the time of service at the church. Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at



The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements. WINCHESTER - Julia Louise Merriman, 102, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsfield.She was born June 29, 1917, in Scott County, the daughter of the late James W. and Jesse Courtney Mure Edmonson. She married Burl J. Merriman June 1, 1940, and he preceded her in death.Julia was a 1934 graduate of Winchester High School and then graduated from Western with her teaching degree. She taught at Oxville and Eureka Country School in Scott County for four years. She was an active and involved member of the First Baptist Church in Winchester where she taught Sunday School, VBS, sang in the choir and was Treasurer/Secretary for many years, having been recognized for her longtime service. She was known for her cooking and baking and volunteered at the Scott County Nursing Center. She was a member of the EK chapter of PEO, Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. She was also a member of the local area bridge club.Surviving are her children, Warren (Barbara) Merriman of Mesa, Arizona, Alan (Joy) Merriman of Bluffs, and Jane Anne Ford of Winchester. Seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. Preceding her in death is her husband Burl; granddaughter, Jewel Ford; brother, Milton Edmonson; and an infant brother.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Winchester. Burial will be in Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Thursday from 10 until the time of service at the church. Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close