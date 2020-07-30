1/1
The Rev. Julie F. Azbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The Rev. Julie F. Azbell, 66, of Arenzville passed away quietly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, with her husband and friends at her side.

She was born July 26, 1954, in Lincoln.

Julie is survived by her husband, Pastor Randy Azbell of Arenzville; two daughters, Katie (Kody Knoche) Azbell of Warsaw and Melody (Doug) Claudius of Rushville; three grandchildren, Will, Matt and Izzy; two siblings, Bill (Pam) Ferguson of Westerville, Ohio, and Barb (Brian) Beyer of Florissant, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Darlene Ferguson; a sister, Jan Collins; and a brother, Martin Ferguson.

Julie was a graduate of Great Lakes Bible College and Lexington Theological Seminary in Kentucky. She served 26 years in ministry for Disciples of Christ and the United Church of Christ. She also served 10 years in United Methodist churches throughout the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. She went on medical leave in 2014 until her death.

Julie loved to read, work crossword puzzles and spend time with her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Arenzville United Methodist Church in Arenzville, with burial at North Cemetery in Arenzville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Arenzville United Methodist Church, Arenzville Volunteer Fire Department, or Walk of Emmaus in Quincy. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved