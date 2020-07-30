The Rev. Julie F. Azbell, 66, of Arenzville passed away quietly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, with her husband and friends at her side.

She was born July 26, 1954, in Lincoln.

Julie is survived by her husband, Pastor Randy Azbell of Arenzville; two daughters, Katie (Kody Knoche) Azbell of Warsaw and Melody (Doug) Claudius of Rushville; three grandchildren, Will, Matt and Izzy; two siblings, Bill (Pam) Ferguson of Westerville, Ohio, and Barb (Brian) Beyer of Florissant, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Darlene Ferguson; a sister, Jan Collins; and a brother, Martin Ferguson.

Julie was a graduate of Great Lakes Bible College and Lexington Theological Seminary in Kentucky. She served 26 years in ministry for Disciples of Christ and the United Church of Christ. She also served 10 years in United Methodist churches throughout the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. She went on medical leave in 2014 until her death.

Julie loved to read, work crossword puzzles and spend time with her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Arenzville United Methodist Church in Arenzville, with burial at North Cemetery in Arenzville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Arenzville United Methodist Church, Arenzville Volunteer Fire Department, or Walk of Emmaus in Quincy. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.