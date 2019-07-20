June J. Fairfield, 80, of Jacksonville died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Prairie Village Healthcare in Jacksonville.
She was born June 19, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Fred and Bernice Miller Marshall. June married James W. Fairfield on July 12, 1959, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2016.
June is survived by three children, James W. Fairfield Jr. of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Janice (David) Hill of Franklin Park and Julie (Clay) Perry of Newnan, Georgia; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Fred Marshall; and one sister, Ruth Marshall.
June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In addition, she had worked at McDonalds and JJ's Hot Dogs. June was a longtime member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, following the Chicago Cubs, and puzzles.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 20, 2019