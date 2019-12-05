KAREN MAXVILL HOUSTON

Karen Maxvill Houston, 72, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 20, 1947, in Granite City, the daughter of Jackie Paul and Vivian Wilson Maxvill. She married Roger Moss Houston on July 6, 1969, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in rural Jacksonville, and he survives.

She also is survived by a son, Gregory Ellis Houston of Michigan City, Indian; seven brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Renee Houston; her parents; two brothers; and a sister.

Karen was a 1965 graduate of White Hall High School and later attended Flamingo Beauty College and Hardin-Brown Business College. She worked as a beautician and later was employed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Karen and her husband lived in Greeley, Colorado, from 1972 to 1978 before returning to Jacksonville to assume management of the family farm, northwest of Jacksonville. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and the church's United Methodist Women. She enjoyed playing bunco with friends, bowling in the women's league at Bowl Inn, and returning occasionally to the mountains of Colorado. Certified as a Master Gardener and Master Food Preserver, Karen served many years as a judge for the Morgan and Scott county fairs and the Illinois State Fair.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery, north of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from noon Friday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to Ebenezer Cemetery Association or Morgan County 4-H Foundation. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.