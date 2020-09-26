Karen Million, 79, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing in Virden.

She was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Greene County, the daughter of Dewey and Kathleen McCann Hicks.

Karen is survived by two children, Robin Stevens of Springfield and Kirk Million of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Josh Rollins, Amanda Rollins, Adam Stevens and Shane Million; three great-grandchildren, Jasper Rollins, Elsie Hagan and Elliott Stevens; and one sister, Wendy Anderson of Virden. Karen was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene Hicks, Noel Hicks and Charles "Bud" Hicks.

Karen was a longtime employee at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She possessed a strong Christian faith and was always available to help others. Her life revolved around her family and she cherished her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Karen also enjoyed volunteering at The Salvation Army and spending time with her friends.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Diamond Grove Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.