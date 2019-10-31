Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Funeral service 1:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen R. Simonds, 59, of Jacksonville and formerly of Virginia passed away Monday evening, Oct. 28, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born Dec. 25, 1959, in Beardstown, the daughter of late Paul Marion and Betty Leona Johnson Riley. She married Rodney Simonds on Sept. 14, 1985, in Virginia, and he survives.



She also is survived by two children, Bryn Simonds of Jacksonville and Claire Simonds of St. Louis, Missouri; three stepsons, Aaron Simonds (Barbara Bogner) of Lafayette, Colorado, Jacob Simonds (Sarah Hawkins) of San Diego, California, and Luke Simonds (Susan) of Erie, Colorado; two grandchildren, Stella and Diego Simonds; five brothers, Walter Riley of Springfield, Alan Riley (Colleen) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Donald Riley (Donna) of Virginia, Edward Riley (Deb) of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Carl Riley (Sharon) of Smithfield; two sisters, Susan Shelts (James) of Jacksonville and Beverly Bencher of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.



A 1978 graduate of Virginia High School, Karen was a devoted mother to her children and a second mother to her nieces, nephews and all of her children's friends. She also was a dedicated worker as an integral part of the management of Rod Simonds Construction. She was instrumental in developing playground equipment for Lincoln Elementary School.



She was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was formerly active with the JHS Football Boosters. She enjoyed searching for morel mushrooms and sharing what she found. She loved traveling and motorcycles rides with her husband. She also enjoyed attending Fox Theatre productions with her daughter, singing along with gusto. She had a passion for anything surrounding "The Wizard of Oz," even down to perfectly capturing the Wicked Witch's laugh.



Karen was devoted to selflessly helping others, whether it be her family, her friends, her neighbors or the complete stranger who would quickly become a friend. She took pride in supporting her son and encouraging him to pursue his dreams. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and training her husband.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of services. Private family committal services will be held later at Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton. Memorial gifts are suggested to PAWS Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online at Karen R. Simonds, 59, of Jacksonville and formerly of Virginia passed away Monday evening, Oct. 28, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.She was born Dec. 25, 1959, in Beardstown, the daughter of late Paul Marion and Betty Leona Johnson Riley. She married Rodney Simonds on Sept. 14, 1985, in Virginia, and he survives.She also is survived by two children, Bryn Simonds of Jacksonville and Claire Simonds of St. Louis, Missouri; three stepsons, Aaron Simonds (Barbara Bogner) of Lafayette, Colorado, Jacob Simonds (Sarah Hawkins) of San Diego, California, and Luke Simonds (Susan) of Erie, Colorado; two grandchildren, Stella and Diego Simonds; five brothers, Walter Riley of Springfield, Alan Riley (Colleen) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Donald Riley (Donna) of Virginia, Edward Riley (Deb) of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Carl Riley (Sharon) of Smithfield; two sisters, Susan Shelts (James) of Jacksonville and Beverly Bencher of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.A 1978 graduate of Virginia High School, Karen was a devoted mother to her children and a second mother to her nieces, nephews and all of her children's friends. She also was a dedicated worker as an integral part of the management of Rod Simonds Construction. She was instrumental in developing playground equipment for Lincoln Elementary School.She was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was formerly active with the JHS Football Boosters. She enjoyed searching for morel mushrooms and sharing what she found. She loved traveling and motorcycles rides with her husband. She also enjoyed attending Fox Theatre productions with her daughter, singing along with gusto. She had a passion for anything surrounding "The Wizard of Oz," even down to perfectly capturing the Wicked Witch's laugh.Karen was devoted to selflessly helping others, whether it be her family, her friends, her neighbors or the complete stranger who would quickly become a friend. She took pride in supporting her son and encouraging him to pursue his dreams. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and training her husband.A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of services. Private family committal services will be held later at Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton. Memorial gifts are suggested to PAWS Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close