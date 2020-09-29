ROODHOUSE — Karen V. Blake, 79, of Roodhouse passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 16, 1941, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Winifred Blake and Wretha Coffman Sitton.

She is survived by three nieces, Marcia (Ernest) Cleveland of Waverly, Deborah Noble of Winchester and Carla (James) Reardon of Murrayville; two nephews, John (Kathy) Lawson of Colorado and Mark (Chris) Savage of Winchester; and a stepbrother, Jack Sitton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marion Savage; and a stepfather, Francis Sitton.

Karen worked as a registered nurse for the State of Illinois for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.