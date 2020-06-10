Karl B. Wagner
1943 - 2020
Karl B. Wagner, 76, of Jacksonville died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Winfield.

He was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of James and Lillie Drinkwitz Wagner.

He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Wagner and Kara (John) Endris, both of Springfield; several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; one brother, Ken (Penny) Wagner of Pahrump, Nevada; and one half brother, Keith (Joan) Wagner of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mr. Wagner was the owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit in Jacksonville for more than 35 years. After his retirement, his love of photography led him to work for Olan Mills for several years. His people skills then led him to work in group homes in the Jacksonville area for several years. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. Karl had a love of gab and enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and photographing his adventures. He was especially proud of his daughters and enjoyed the adventures they shared together. He loved spending time with his family and dining at Leo's.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Burial
10:30 AM
Aspen Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
June 9, 2020
I have known Karl for many years. He and my husband were great fishing buddies. Oh the stories those two could tell about the "one that got away"!!!! Karl,you were a great friend and I will miss you. My prayers go out to your family. Bernie Hoagland
June 9, 2020
So sad to hear this. "Uncle Karl" was so much a part of our family. His demeanor, his stories, and his love for those around him will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathies and condolences from the Peterson family to the Wagner family.
Mike and Rachel Peterson
Friend
June 9, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Karl's death. He was a super Dad and had a wonderful personality. Kara and Krisin, you have our deepest sympathy.
Steve and Helen Korschgen
Friend
June 9, 2020
Karl was my friend Im so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Marci Wemhoener
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. I worked with Karl at the group home. Enjoyed listening to his vacation stories and stories about his girls.
Dawn Suing
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our sympathies to Karl's daughters. We've known Karl for many, many years. We enjoyed seeing him at Brown Shoe Fit and seeing him around town after his employment ended there. What a kind and fun guy! Praying God's blessings and comfort for you all.
Fred & Walker
Friend
June 9, 2020
Met Karl while he was working on the shoe store on the square. I was then a police officer and purchased shoes from Karl. He had a great gift of gab and was always wanting to visit. My condolences in your loss.
Jere Scott
Friend
June 9, 2020
So Sorry to hear about the passing of Carl I first meet him at Browns Shoe Store My Thoughts and Prayers to his daughters
JoAnn Chumley
Friend
June 9, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your father .Sharon & Mendy& Carson Baptist
Mendy Baptist
Friend
June 9, 2020
Karl u will be missed. I enjoyed working with u. Fly high karl
Joanna Luttrell
Coworker
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your dad worked at Elm City Center in one of our CILA homes. He was a good worker and got along great with the guys who lived there. He will be missed.
Violet Hutton
Coworker
