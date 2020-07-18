Karl B. Wagner, 76, of Jacksonville died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Winfield.

He was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of James and Lillie Drinkwitz Wagner.

He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Wagner and Kara (John) Endris, both of Springfield; several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; one brother, Ken (Penny) Wagner of Pahrump, Nevada; and one half-brother, Keith (Joan) Wagner of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mr. Wagner was owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit in Jacksonville for more than 35 years. After his retirement, his love of photography led him to work for Olan Mills for several years. His people skills then led him to work in group homes in the Jacksonville area for several years. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. Karl had a love of gab and enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and photographing his adventures. He was especially proud of his daughters and enjoyed the adventures they shared together. He loved spending time with his family and dining at Leo's.

The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private services were held in June, with burial at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.