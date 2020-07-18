1/1
Karl B. Wagner
1943 - 2020
Karl B. Wagner, 76, of Jacksonville died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Winfield.

He was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of James and Lillie Drinkwitz Wagner.

He is survived by two daughters, Kristin Wagner and Kara (John) Endris, both of Springfield; several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren; one brother, Ken (Penny) Wagner of Pahrump, Nevada; and one half-brother, Keith (Joan) Wagner of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mr. Wagner was owner and manager of Brown's Shoe Fit in Jacksonville for more than 35 years. After his retirement, his love of photography led him to work for Olan Mills for several years. His people skills then led him to work in group homes in the Jacksonville area for several years. He was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. Karl had a love of gab and enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and photographing his adventures. He was especially proud of his daughters and enjoyed the adventures they shared together. He loved spending time with his family and dining at Leo's.

The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private services were held in June, with burial at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Burial
10:30 AM
Aspen Grove Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

June 18, 2020
My sympathies to Kristin and Kara and Karl's extended family. My mother and our family knew Karl through meeting him at the shoe store and exchanging stories about shared connections with Washington, Iowa families. He was one of the nicest people I have ever met, and it was always a pleasure to talk with him. I can imagine that his warmth and kindness has made an impact on many lives. He made the world better just by being a good man. I am very sorry for this loss but so grateful we knew him.
Molly Daniel
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
I,m sure I knew Carl 35-40 years he always had the same smile ,always pleasant ,I cant say he was a close friend but he treated me as one . Sure sold me a lot of shoes over those years and I always got a free story with every pair .
Jim Cook
Friend
June 13, 2020
Kara and Kristen, my sincere condolences for the loss of your Dad. Hoping and praying for comfort and peace.
Linda Ferris
Daughter of Russell and Jane Keirl.
June 12, 2020
Kristen and Kara
The WHOLE Peterson family wish to express our deepest sympathy and offer up prayers for you and for your Dad. He took good care of each one of us from providing a Santa at his house for our young kids to bartering with John for a certain thing of Red Wing pottery for a pair of shoes, to while Mary was in labor with one of the
kids, as he put it, "picking up from school and then feeding a dozen kids". He loved telling that last one......which was true, but not a dozen kids but we're sure it seemed like it :)
We will miss him but he will ALWAYS be a part of our family and in our stories and hearts.
With much love and prayers.
John and Mary Peterson family
Mary Peterson
June 10, 2020
Dear Kristen and Kara, I am so very sorry for your loss. You're all in my prayers.
Annette Zalar
June 10, 2020
Kara and Kristen....I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing! What a great Guy who never knew a stranger and had the BEST stories! His love for you both was always very apparent! Karl with a "K" will be greatly missed!
Jennifer Heaton Buhlig
Friend
June 9, 2020
I have known Karl for many years. He and my husband were great fishing buddies. Oh the stories those two could tell about the "one that got away"!!!! Karl,you were a great friend and I will miss you. My prayers go out to your family. Bernie Hoagland
June 9, 2020
So sad to hear this. "Uncle Karl" was so much a part of our family. His demeanor, his stories, and his love for those around him will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathies and condolences from the Peterson family to the Wagner family.
Mike and Rachel Peterson
Friend
June 9, 2020
Kristen and Kara so sorry for your loss, especially during this unusual time.
Your dad was the best at Browns Shoe Fit, he loved to chat with every customer.
We never went to the State Fair because we knew Karl would always take Jill.
Sincerely, Mark and Jackie Bieber
Jackie Bieber
Friend
June 9, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Karl's death. He was a super Dad and had a wonderful personality. Kara and Krisin, you have our deepest sympathy.
Steve and Helen Korschgen
Friend
June 9, 2020
You were my husbands ex-step-father-in-law , but called us your son&daughter inlawwe will miss you karl, youll be our guardian angel in camo
Ed and Billie Jo Miller
Family
June 9, 2020
Karl was my friend Im so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Marci Wemhoener
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. I worked with Karl at the group home. Enjoyed listening to his vacation stories and stories about his girls.
Dawn Suing
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our sympathies to Karl's daughters. We've known Karl for many, many years. We enjoyed seeing him at Brown Shoe Fit and seeing him around town after his employment ended there. What a kind and fun guy! Praying God's blessings and comfort for you all.
Fred & Walker
Friend
June 9, 2020
Met Karl while he was working on the shoe store on the square. I was then a police officer and purchased shoes from Karl. He had a great gift of gab and was always wanting to visit. My condolences in your loss.
Jere Scott
Friend
June 9, 2020
So Sorry to hear about the passing of Carl I first meet him at Browns Shoe Store My Thoughts and Prayers to his daughters
JoAnn Chumley
Friend
June 9, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your father .Sharon & Mendy& Carson Baptist
Mendy Baptist
Friend
June 9, 2020
Karl u will be missed. I enjoyed working with u. Fly high karl
Joanna Luttrell
Coworker
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your dad worked at Elm City Center in one of our CILA homes. He was a good worker and got along great with the guys who lived there. He will be missed.
Violet Hutton
Coworker
