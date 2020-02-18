GREENFIELD — Karon J. Armstrong, 73, of Rockbridge died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Carrollton on Dec. 4, 1946, to Alfred and Venia (Reno) Loy. She married Larry Joe Armstrong on Oct. 29, 1983, in Carlinville, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2015.

Surviving are four sisters, Anna Mae (Don) Roberts of Greenfield, Alice (Jerry) King of Jerseyville, and Marilyn Loy and Linda (Joe) Blake, both of Greenfield; a sister-in-law, Betty (Fred) Roth of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Dorothy Loy and Loretta Slightom; and three brothers, Thurman, Robert and Frank.

Karon was a member of First Baptist Church and Celebrate Recovery Group, both in Greenfield. She graduated from Greenfield High School in the Class of 1964. She retired from Hertzberg Book Bindery after many years of service. She and Larry Joe enjoyed horse racing and she loved spending time with her family.

A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Greenfield First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church or the . Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.