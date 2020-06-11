Kathleen Ann Bishop Goforth
1949 - 2020
WINCHESTER — A Celebration of Life in honor of Kathleen Ann Bishop Goforth, 70, will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Catina and Michael Bartelmay, in South Jacksonville.

Kathleen was born in Taylorville on Dec. 29, 1949, to Barbara "Tootsie" McQuade Bishop and Arthur "Whitey" Bishop. She was the middle child and only girl between two brothers, William and Dale. She married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Ray Goforth, on March 26, 1966. They raised three children.

She died at home, surrounded by family, on June 5, 2020.

All memorials should be sent to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, where Kathleen lived for a time before moving in with her daughter.

Kathleen is survived by one brother, William Bishop (Connie) of Winchester; and her three children, Robert Goforth (Rhonda) of Alton, Catina Bartelmay (Michael) of South Jacksonville and William Goforth (Elizabeth) of Winchester. She has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Leonard Goforth; her mother, Barbara Bishop; her father, Arthur Bishop; and her younger brother, Dale Bishop.

Kathleen enjoyed bingo, family gatherings, cross stitch and crocheting, and other crafts. She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, sharing her love of baseball with her family and friends.

Please join us in remembrance of our loving mother, sister, wife, cousin and friend at 250 E. Vandalia Road, South Jacksonville. Services will begin at 5 p.m. and, per Kathleen's wishes, will be followed by a cookout. Please bring lawn chairs and wear your Cardinals attire in honor of our beloved family member. Committal will be at a later date at Winchester Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is assisting the family.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
