PEKIN — Kathleen Elaine Ruppel Hoffmann, 81, of Mapleton passed away at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home. She was born June 23, 1938, in Cass County, the daughter of Henry Daniel Ruppel and Beatrice Buck Ruppel. She married Richard Lee Hoffmann in April 1960 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arenzville. He preceded her in death in March 2005. Kathy also was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt and uncle, Oliver and Bertha Meyer, who raised her after her mother's death; and three brothers, Richard A. Ruppel, Marshall Meyer and Robert Meyer. She is survived by one sister, Roseanne Ruppel Ommen (late husband, Bob) of Jacksonville; one niece, Kathleen "Kathy" Ommen of Jacksonville; one nephew, Richard Stokes of Mapleton; a brother, Wilbur (Peggy) Meyer; and a sister, Marilyn (Michael) Paul. Kathy graduated in 1960 from Western Illinois University in Macomb and had an illustrious teaching career for 33 years at Glen Oak Grade School in Peoria. She will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor, infectious laugh, and a kind heart; she was willing to help anyone. The world will be a lesser place with her passing, but it will be heaven's gain. Kathleen was a devout Christian and knew her Lord Jesus with a strong faith. Private inurnment will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Arenzville. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 9876 St. Peter's Road, Arenzville, IL 62611; La Marsh Baptist Church, 9507 W. Mapleridge Road, Mapleton, IL 61547; or PAWS, 400 W. Walnut St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.



