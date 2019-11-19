WHITE HALL — Kathleen Elizabeth "Kate" Taylor, 96, of White Hall passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Walkerville Township, the daughter of Herman A. "Joe" and Addie McAdams Howard. She married Sam Taylor on Sept. 12, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2014.
She is survived by two brothers, Lyndell N. Howard of Pekin and Larry G. (Mary) Howard of White Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Louisa May Taylor and Marjorie Ann Farrand; two brothers, Herman M. "Joe" and Russell A. "Pete" Howard (surviving sister-in-law, Martha); and several nieces and nephews.
Kate graduated in 1941 from White Hall High School. She was employed in the St. Louis area from 1941 to 1983, at which time she retired from Farm Credit Banks of St. Louis. She was a lifetime member of White Hall American Legion Auxiliary #70.
Graveside memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at White Hall Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall or the donor's choice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 19, 2019