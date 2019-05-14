Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ellen "Kate" Shea. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Ellen "Kate" Shea was born June 10, 1946, in Chicago. She died at her home in Jacksonville on May 4, 2019, after battling liver disease.



Her parents, Leonard and Margaret Shea of Coronado, California, and her daughter, Laura Tanberg of St. Louis, predeceased her. She is survived by Lynn, Lucas and Jesse Bohlmann and Mike (Shirley) and Patty Shea.



As a Navy brat, Kate lived all around the country before settling in New York City and then St. Louis, where she served as the cultural resources director for the City of St. Louis. Kate never tired of preserving the city's architectural heritage and working to ensure that the forgotten stories of all of its people were given voice.



In Jacksonville, she was an active member of Congregational United Church of Christ. In recent years, she was a member of Sorosis Literary Society. She served on the Historic Preservation Commission. Kate was a kind and compassionate person with a generous nature. She cared deeply about our national and communal life. Her declining health curtailed her ability to go on adventures but did not diminish her free spirit. She is deeply missed.



Anyone who wishes to honor her, please be kind and don't forget to vote. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregational UCC, Morgan County Animal Control or the .



