Kathleen Jewell Cagwin
1938 - 2020
VIRGINIA — Kathleen Jewell Cagwin, 82, of rural Virginia died, July 1 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born January 15, 1938, in Joliet, the daughter of Howard and Mabel Menietto Delaney. She married Donald Cagwin on June 4, 1960, and he survives.

She is also survived by three children, Cindy (Kerry) Cagwin-Johnston of Virginia, Jeffery Cagwin of Edwards and Amanda Cagwin of New Berlin; six grandchildren, Brooke Cagwin, Caseelynn Johnston, Dalton Johnston, Kylie Cagwin, Ella Cagwin and Jewel Lathom; one great grandchild, Brexton Shea; one sister, Carole (Darryl) Rahn of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and her father; sister, Doris Delaney; and brothers Frank Delaney, Billy Delaney and Eddie Delaney.

"Katie" was an active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Virginia. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother who humbly took care of everyone around her and enjoyed family more than anything. She loved animals of all kinds and was known for sharing them with the community. Her kind heart touched many people over the years and she had a lasting impact everywhere she went.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation or St. Luke's Church. Condolences may be sent to buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Katie was a special lady. Our prayers are with you.
Wyatt & Karen Anderson
Friend
July 5, 2020
Don, Cindy, Jeff and Amanda,
We are so very sorry for the loss of your Katie/mom. Hold her memories close on the tough days to help you smile.
Most sincerely,
Debbie & Kevin Cassady
Debbie & Kevin Cassady
Friend
July 5, 2020
Don , Cindy and family sorry for your loss will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers
Pam and Larry Hill
Friend
July 4, 2020
One in a trillion! Love Katie forever.
Terry Bishirjian
Friend
July 4, 2020
Sorry for yall's loss
Bill Skelton
July 4, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Dale, Tracy Inskeep and Family
July 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the Cagwin family on the loss of you loved one
Clifford Fleming
July 4, 2020
We will cherish the fond memories of Kate, her generosity and kind gestures. She always had time to visit and know how life was treating you. Kate, you set the standard we should all live up to be.
Tom and Karen Richey
July 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Kathleen was very entertaining and loved hearing her stories about her many adventures. Prayers and hugs to all.

Debbie Hrpcha
Deborah Hrpcha
Friend
July 4, 2020
Our prayers for your family.
Marvin and Evelyn Losey
Friend
July 4, 2020
So sorry for your family. Katie was a kind and sweet lady and I loved talking with her. Prayers
Wilma Hill
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
Many prayers and condolences to the Cagwin Family. Katie is your angel in Heaven watching after you all now.
Lori Brown-Robson
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
So many wonderful memories of Katie from when we lived in Virginia. She always had a smile and kind word. Our condolences to the entire family.
Tami and Dave Mottet
July 4, 2020
Don, Carol Cindy and Amanda. Im so very sorry for your loss. Katie was one of nicest people there was. Lots of fun memories from our summer swim team with Katie. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. ❤
Claudia Jones-Kluge
Friend
July 3, 2020
Don, Cindy, and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Kate was an amazing lady with a beautiful heart. Thinking of you all.
Deb Hige
Friend
July 3, 2020
Don and family praying for you and your family. Kate was your greatest championship and will be miss by everyone that knew her.God bless you.Brent Elam
Brent Elam
Friend
July 3, 2020
A kind and beautiful soul never knew a stranger. Sorry for your loss prayers for your family
Susie Reichert
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Sending my sincere sympathy to all the family. I know she was a hard worker and beautiful person.
Mary Wienhoff
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all Katies family. Katie was a beautiful lady inside and out and truly one of a kind. Enjoyed working with her at church functions and our many phone conversations. RIP Katie.
James Marr
Friend
July 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was such an amazing person and I feel blessed to have known her.
Lisa Brinker
Friend
July 3, 2020
I have fond memories of Katie hugs, love, & prayers!
Sara (Graves)Garza
Friend
July 3, 2020
She was a very special lady we had a lot of talks over animals the years I lived in Virginia area. She will be missed. Condolences to her family. Debbie & Bob McDevitt
Debbie McDevitt
Friend
July 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed talking with her.
Judene Stock
July 3, 2020
Many prayers for the family during this difficult time. Katy was a very sweet, sensitive lady who touched the lives of many.
Cathy Bulman
Friend
July 3, 2020
Remembering beautiful Katie of years ago
Gina (Ohrn) knight
July 3, 2020
Thinking of you. Love, Larry and Jane Parr
Jane Parr
Friend
July 3, 2020
We send our sincere sympathy in the passing of Katie. I always enjoyed visiting with her, she was a joy to know.
Don & Shirlee Clark
Friend
July 3, 2020
I truly understand your loss and I'm so sorry. It is a tough time. Your family is in my prayers
Jana Fox Raymond
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
Katie was a wonderful Lady, it was my pleasure to get to meet her. My deepest sympathies to the Cagwin family.
Julie Potts
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
What a wonderful lady she was .
Prayers to all her families.
Kim Merriman
Friend
