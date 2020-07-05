VIRGINIA — Kathleen Jewell Cagwin, 82, of rural Virginia died, July 1 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born January 15, 1938, in Joliet, the daughter of Howard and Mabel Menietto Delaney. She married Donald Cagwin on June 4, 1960, and he survives.

She is also survived by three children, Cindy (Kerry) Cagwin-Johnston of Virginia, Jeffery Cagwin of Edwards and Amanda Cagwin of New Berlin; six grandchildren, Brooke Cagwin, Caseelynn Johnston, Dalton Johnston, Kylie Cagwin, Ella Cagwin and Jewel Lathom; one great grandchild, Brexton Shea; one sister, Carole (Darryl) Rahn of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and her father; sister, Doris Delaney; and brothers Frank Delaney, Billy Delaney and Eddie Delaney.

"Katie" was an active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Virginia. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother who humbly took care of everyone around her and enjoyed family more than anything. She loved animals of all kinds and was known for sharing them with the community. Her kind heart touched many people over the years and she had a lasting impact everywhere she went.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation or St. Luke's Church. Condolences may be sent to buchanancody.com.